Malta, Russia Soon To Make New Agreements In Culture, Healthcare - Top Diplomat

Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Malta and Russia are planning to sign new bilateral agreements in sport, culture and healthcare in the coming months, Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday

The Maltese official arrived in Russia for a working visit over the weekend. Earlier in the day, he held talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov in the resort city of Sochi, with the agenda including bilateral cooperation and trade.

"There are agreements to be signed in the coming months in the field of sport, culture and health," Bartolo said at a joint press conference with Lavrov.

The Maltese minister also welcomed the progress in trade and tourism cooperation, noting that much more can be done to strengthen ties.

Lavrov, in turn, said that Moscow would make efforts to contribute to bilateral trade and economic relations, by stepping up the work through specialized agencies and economic operators, among other things.

He added that the country's regions have also shown interest in establishing partnerships with Malta.

"We commend our partners for the prompt ratification of the protocol to the bilateral double taxation convention. This will certainly benefit the legal regulation of relations between our countries in this area," Lavrov said.

The diplomat also noted Malta's efforts to adapt the national legislation, in particular tax legislation, to the requirements of international financial regulators.

In addition, the officials discussed the possibility of combining efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and spoke in favor of gradual resumption of tourist exchanges.

