Malta Shuts Down National Airline, Opens New One

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:00 PM

VALLETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Malta's national airline, Air Malta, ceased operations on Saturday, 50 years after its first flight, making way for a new flag carrier that starts flying on Sunday.

Air Malta began operations in 1974 but eventually became loss-making, forcing successive governments to implement measures to stop the hemorrhage.

The decision to shut down the debt-ridden airline came last year when the European Commission refused to allow the Maltese government to save the ailing airline through a 300 million euro (324 million U.S. Dollars) injection. The Commission said this would have breached EU State-aid rules.

The new KM Malta Airlines will take over as the flag carrier for the Maltese islands, operating a smaller number of routes and with a leaner staff complement.

