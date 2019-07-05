Malta to Host 55 Migrants Saved at Sea by NGO, Rejected by Rome - Government

Malta will host 55 migrants saved near Tunisia by a boat belonging to Italy-based private aid group Mediterranea Saving Humans that was not allowed by Rome to enter its territorial waters, Maltese government said on Friday

On Thursday, the NGO said that its Alex ship carrying rescued migrants was denied access to Italian territorial waters under a special state decree.

"Following contacts between the Maltese and Italian governments, it was agreed that Malta will transfer 55 migrants, who have been rescued at sea off Tunisia and who are on board the ship Alex, on board an Armed Forces of Malta vessel and receive them into Malta," the Maltese government said in its statement.

The message also noted that Italy would host other 55 migrants who are currently in Malta and stressed that such an agreement demonstrated Valletta's good will since it did not have to take any responsibility for the problem.

"This agreement is without prejudice to the situation in which this operation has taken place, and in which Malta has no legal responsibility, but is part of an initiative fostering a European spirit of cooperation and goodwill between Malta and Italy," the statement said.

Over the past four years European countries have been struggling with their worst migration crisis in recent history. The migrant issue is a stumbling bloc for the European Union as it has no proper mechanism that can regulate the fair distribution of refugees rescued in the Mediterranean Sea among member states. Italy alongside Spain and Greece have been one of the most affected countries as they serve as the main entry point for migrants who reach Europe by sea.