Malta To Start COVID-19 Vaccination On Dec. 27: Local Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:58 PM

Malta to start COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 27: local media

VALLETTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Malta will start a vaccination program against the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 27, local media reported Friday.

The inoculation, which was previously set to start on Jan. 7, has been rescheduled to begin the same day as other European Union countries, Health Minister Chris Fearne told local newspaper Times of Malta.

Fearne's remarks came a day after the EU announced that it will kick off inoculation on Dec. 27 across member states.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will convene on Monday to evaluate the vaccine jointly developed by Germany's BioNTech and America's Pfizer.

Initially, only small batches will arrive on the island considering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be transported in very low temperatures, he said.

"We're going to consider the first few days as a Europe-wide test run. Once the number of doses we receive increases, we will keep on going according to our schedule in the weeks and months to come," he said.

