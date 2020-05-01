UrduPoint.com
Malta To Start Gradual Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From Monday - Reports

Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:42 PM

Malta to Start Gradual Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Maltese government decided to start gradually lifting restrictions imposed in the country to curb the coroanvirus pandemic starting from May 4, media reported on Friday, citing the country's prime minister.

Times of Malta newspaper reported that starting from Monday, some shops will open, and by the end of the month it is planned that the remaining ones will also start operating. In addition, residents of the country will be able to gather in groups of four people from May 4.

Meanwhile, people will be required to wear masks in shops and public transport and will still have to keep social distance.

Hairdressers, restaurants and cafes will not open for at least three weeks, and the airport will also remain closed. Ferry services between Malta and Gozo will resume on May 4.

"We cannot lift all the measures at the same time but in a gradual way," Prime Minister Robert Abela said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Malta has so far registered 467 COVID-19 cases and four related fatalities. A total of 327 people recovered from the disease.

