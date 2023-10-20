Open Menu

Malta Using Drones, AI To Monitor Invasive Species

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM

VALLETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) -- The University of Malta has developed a solution that combines drone technology and neutral networks to monitor and manage invasive plant species in rural areas, the Maltese government said in a statement on Friday.

The project was funded by the Malta Information Technology Agency and developed by the university's Faculty of Information and Communication Technology. Currently, it is being used by the country's environment agency Ambjent Malta.

Researchers used high-precision aerial drones to capture high-resolution ortho-images of the Maltese terrain, with dimensions reaching an impressive 50,000 by 20,000 pixels.

These images, which cover extensive and often remote areas and allow for precise and efficient surveillance, can help Ambjent Malta survey the spread of invasive alien species in local biodiversity.

While watching the inaugural testing of this solution at Ghajn Tuffieha Bay recently, Miriam Dalli, minister for the environment, energy and enterprise, said: "This project will empower Ambjent Malta and other environmental organizations to improve the effectiveness of their work to conserve Malta's ecosystems and be in a better position to implement sustainable interventions at different levels."

