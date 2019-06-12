Maltese Armed Forces Rescue 97 Migrants in Mediterranean - Reports

The Maltese armed forces have rescued 97 migrants in the Mediterranean, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The Maltese armed forces have rescued 97 migrants in the Mediterranean, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the MaltaToday newspaper, migrants, who sailed in a small rubber boat, were rescued late on Monday.

The citizenship of migrants has not been determined yet, there are two women and two children among them.

The European Union has been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing crises in their home countries in the middle East and North Africa.