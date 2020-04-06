Maltese Authorities Place Over 1,000 Migrants Under Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) More than a thousand residents of the migrant open center at Hal Far in Malta have been self-isolated after eight people have contracted the coronavirus, the Malta Today newspaper reported, citing the country's Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 have been quarantined, while people with a higher risk for morbidity will be removed from the migration-center.

Quarantine compliance will be strictly monitored, according to the media outlet.

"We want to afford dignity to every patient and the quarantine rules that apply to everyone else, also apply to the residents at the open centre. The message is being communicated to them with the help of the UNHCR and NGOs who work with migrants," Fearne was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

To date, the small island nation in the central Mediterranean has registered 227 COVID-19 cases. No deaths have been reported.