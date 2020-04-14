Maltese Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Allocate Over $100Mln to Help Refugees in Libya

Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo on Tuesday called on the European Union to immediately allocate 100 million euros ($109.6 million) in humanitarian aid to help Libyans and migrants in the country combat the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo on Tuesday called on the European Union to immediately allocate 100 million Euros ($109.6 million) in humanitarian aid to help Libyans and migrants in the country combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has deteriorated the longstanding conflict in Libya and prompted hundreds of thousands of migrants to leave the country and seek safety in Europe, the Spanish foreign minister said in a message to EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

"The humanitarian aid [for Libyans and migrants in the country] from the European Union must be imminent and substantial - today and not tomorrow - and we are proposing an EU package of at least 100 million euros of food, aid, medical supplies and equipment," Bartolo said in a message, as quoted by the Maltese Foreign Ministry.

According to the foreign minister, thousands of migrants in special camps in Libya are either escaping, or allowed to leave these camps amid the pandemic, which may lead to a major humanitarian disaster, "as desperate people look at the Mediterranean Sea as their only escape."

"The only sustainable and realistic option to avoid this humanitarian crisis and save lives of men, women and children is for Europe to launch an immediate humanitarian mission in Libya - providing food, medicines and healthcare equipment to Libyans and migrants living there," Bartolo added.

Libya, which is a transit country for undocumented migrants from Africa to Europe, has registered so far 26 cases of the coronavirus, including one fatality and nine recoveries. Malta, along with Italy, are the first European countries to face a huge flow of migrants amid the pandemic.