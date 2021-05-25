Maltese Foreign Minister Welcomes Upcoming Russia-US Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Malta welcomes the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday.

"I am happy that there will be a summit between the United States and Russia. I am happy also that we can find ways. And I do believe that the same can be done in the relations between the European Union and Russia," Bartolo said at a joint press conference after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Russia's Sochi.

The Maltese foreign minister underscored the importance of honest discussions between countries for giving "a future to this planet."

The meeting between the two presidents has been discussed by Moscow and Washington for several months. The exact date and location have not been named yet, although media report that it may take place in Switzerland, possibly in Geneva.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, strategic stability and arms control will be on the agenda.