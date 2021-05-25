UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maltese Foreign Minister Welcomes Upcoming Russia-US Summit

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Maltese Foreign Minister Welcomes Upcoming Russia-US Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Malta welcomes the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Tuesday.

"I am happy that there will be a summit between the United States and Russia. I am happy also that we can find ways. And I do believe that the same can be done in the relations between the European Union and Russia," Bartolo said at a joint press conference after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Russia's Sochi.

The Maltese foreign minister underscored the importance of honest discussions between countries for giving "a future to this planet."

The meeting between the two presidents has been discussed by Moscow and Washington for several months. The exact date and location have not been named yet, although media report that it may take place in Switzerland, possibly in Geneva.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, strategic stability and arms control will be on the agenda.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington European Union Vladimir Putin Sochi Geneva Same United States Switzerland Malta May Media

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

37 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

37 minutes ago

Achieving excellence is the key mission of Khalifa ..

37 minutes ago

AJK president seeks inventive solution for combati ..

34 seconds ago

Pandemic Border Closures Severely Hit Over 300,000 ..

35 seconds ago

Spain-Portugal football friendly to have fans in s ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.