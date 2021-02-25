UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maltese Investigators Say All Suspects In Journalist Murder Case Apprehended

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:40 PM

Maltese Investigators Say All Suspects in Journalist Murder Case Apprehended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Investigators believe that all suspects involved in the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have been arrested, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said, according to media reports.

Three more people were arrested on Tuesday after murder suspect Vincent Muscat pleaded guilty to all charges in the case and agreed to work with prosecutors.

"With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges," Gafa was quoted as saying by the Times of Malta.

He stopped short of declaring the three-year-long investigation closed.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged on Wednesday with supplying a bomb that blew up in Caruana Galizia's car, killing the 53-year-old journalist and blogger.

Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A fourth man, gambling and property tycoon Yorgen Fenech, has been charged with conspiring to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

Investigative journalist Caruana Galizia was killed after a bomb went off in her car. Her death was linked to an anti-corruption investigation she was conducting with the help of information uncovered in the leaked Panama papers. The assassination caused a major backlash and led to a political crisis in the island nation resulting in the resignation of its then prime minister.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Police Car Man Muscat Panama Malta 2017 Media All

Recent Stories

By-Election of NA-75: ECP orders for re-polling on ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ex ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Al Mankhool Street renamed after late ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 3,025 new COVID-19 cases, 4,678 reco ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deat ..

2 hours ago

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully unde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.