Maltese Investigators Say All Suspects in Journalist Murder Case Apprehended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Investigators believe that all suspects involved in the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have been arrested, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa said, according to media reports.

Three more people were arrested on Tuesday after murder suspect Vincent Muscat pleaded guilty to all charges in the case and agreed to work with prosecutors.

"With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges," Gafa was quoted as saying by the Times of Malta.

He stopped short of declaring the three-year-long investigation closed.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged on Wednesday with supplying a bomb that blew up in Caruana Galizia's car, killing the 53-year-old journalist and blogger.

Muscat was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A fourth man, gambling and property tycoon Yorgen Fenech, has been charged with conspiring to assassinate Caruana Galizia.

Investigative journalist Caruana Galizia was killed after a bomb went off in her car. Her death was linked to an anti-corruption investigation she was conducting with the help of information uncovered in the leaked Panama papers. The assassination caused a major backlash and led to a political crisis in the island nation resulting in the resignation of its then prime minister.