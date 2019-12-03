Maltese murder probe 'has damaged relations' with EU

A scandal-dogged probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia has damaged relations between Malta and the EU, the head of a European Parliament fact-finding delegation said Tuesday

The urgent mission of seven MEPs to the Mediterranean island follows an escalation in the murder case and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's decision to resign over what critics have called a botched investigation.

"Cooperation in the EU is based on trust and I thought this was very evident to everybody, but that trust has been very seriously damaged," Dutch MEP Sophie in't Veld told journalists after meeting Muscat.

"We'll see what we hear in the next day and a half, but I am not coming out of this meeting with more confidence," she said.

The outgoing prime minister has been accused of obstructing justice by protecting political allies and aides.

Last week his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and tourism minister Konrad Mizzi resigned.

"The problem is not only between the PM and Maltese people. It's also a problem between Malta and the EU," In't Veld said.

Caruana Galizia, a mother of three described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks", was blown up in a car bomb attack near her home in October 2017. She was known for exposing cronyism and sleaze within the country's political and business elite.

Three men are facing trial for carrying out the assassination, but who ordered the murder remains a mystery.

The European Parliament said it would examine doubts about the judiciary's independence and allegations of corruption.

Confidence could only be restored if the truth about the murder was brought to light, In't Veld said.