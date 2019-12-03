UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maltese Murder Probe 'has Damaged Relations' With EU

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 10:05 PM

Maltese murder probe 'has damaged relations' with EU

A scandal-dogged probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia has damaged relations between Malta and the EU, the head of a European Parliament fact-finding delegation said Tuesday

Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :A scandal-dogged probe into the murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia has damaged relations between Malta and the EU, the head of a European Parliament fact-finding delegation said Tuesday.

The urgent mission of seven MEPs to the Mediterranean island follows an escalation in the murder case and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's decision to resign over what critics have called a botched investigation.

"Cooperation in the EU is based on trust and I thought this was very evident to everybody, but that trust has been very seriously damaged," Dutch MEP Sophie in't Veld told journalists after meeting Muscat.

"We'll see what we hear in the next day and a half, but I am not coming out of this meeting with more confidence," she said.

The outgoing prime minister has been accused of obstructing justice by protecting political allies and aides.

Last week his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, and tourism minister Konrad Mizzi resigned.

"The problem is not only between the PM and Maltese people. It's also a problem between Malta and the EU," In't Veld said.

Caruana Galizia, a mother of three described as a "one-woman WikiLeaks", was blown up in a car bomb attack near her home in October 2017. She was known for exposing cronyism and sleaze within the country's political and business elite.

Three men are facing trial for carrying out the assassination, but who ordered the murder remains a mystery.

The European Parliament said it would examine doubts about the judiciary's independence and allegations of corruption.

Confidence could only be restored if the truth about the murder was brought to light, In't Veld said.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Corruption Prime Minister Business Parliament Car Muscat Independence Malta October 2017

Recent Stories

US Charges 2 Russians, 2 Italians for Conspiring t ..

35 seconds ago

Trump Says US Supports 'Brave People of Iran' Who ..

37 seconds ago

Di Maio Demands Changes to EU Bailout Fund Reform ..

39 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates newly elected P ..

42 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives GCC Chief

1 hour ago

Senate body asks PIA to adopt uniform policy in ta ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.