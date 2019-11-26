Maltese Tourism Minister Resigns in Wake of Probe Into Journalist Murder - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Maltese Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi resigned from his post on Tuesday, following allegations that he was the recipient of funds from a key "person of interest" in the probe into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, media reported on Tuesday

According to The Times of Malta, Mizzi will no longer serve as tourism minister but will continue in his role as a member of parliament. Mizzi's resignation comes one day after he insisted that he had no intention of doing so.

"I felt it my duty in the context of current political circumstances to resign in loyalty to the people, the PL [Labor Party] and the Prime Minister," Mizzi remarked, as quoted by the newspaper.

Calls for his resignation came following the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech last week. Fenech, the director of energy generating company Electrogas, is also said to have run a Dubai-based firm called 17 Black that made payments to companies in Panama owned by both Mizzi and Maltese Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, who also resigned on Tuesday.

"I want to make it clear once more that I have had no association, directly or indirectly, with 17 Black or Yorgen Fenech," Mizzi said, as quoted by the same newspaper.

Mizzi previously served as minister for energy and the conservation of water. In 2016, he was removed from his post following leaked emails that alleged that Panama-based companies he owned were receiving funds from 17 Black. According to media reports, Caurana Galizia documented 17 Black's payments to Maltese politicians eight months before her death.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb outside her Bidnija home in October 2017. The journalist was known for her investigations into various cases of corruption in Malta based on the so-called Panama papers, which revealed illegal finance practices of officials and public figures from various countries.