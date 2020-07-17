UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maltese Troops Rescue 63 Migrants In Mediterranean Sea - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Maltese Troops Rescue 63 Migrants in Mediterranean Sea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Maltese military on Friday rescued 63 migrants from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean sea and brought them ashore, the Times of Malta newspaper reported, citing a spokeswoman of the country's armed forces.

According to the newspaper, migrants contacted Alarm Phone, a non-governmental organization that offers a hotline service for people stranded at sea, on Thursday. The NGO then alerted Italian and Maltese authorities but got no response.

Following a series of pleas from the NGO throughout Thursday evening, the Maltese military eventually confirmed that migrants were rescued and taken to Malta.

Alarm Phone said that the Maltese authorities were being silent about the mission and they had to learn about the rescued migrants from the media.

The so-called Mediterranean route is one of the most popular, but also the most dangerous tracks of irregular migration to the European continent. Migrants risk their lives embarking upon a sea passage on unsafe, decrepit boats not designed for such long transfers and often operated by smugglers.

Related Topics

Malta Media From

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

3 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

3 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

4 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.