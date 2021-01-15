UrduPoint.com
Mamin Reappointed To Post Of Kazakh Prime Minister - Presidential Decree

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Mamin Reappointed to Post of Kazakh Prime Minister - Presidential Decree

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) SULTAN, January 15 (Sputnik) - Askar Mamin, who heads the Kazakh government since February 2019, was reappointed to the post of the prime minister by a decree of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential press service said on Friday.

It was Tokayev who placed Mamin's name in nomination at a session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament earlier in the day. The initiative was supported by the majority of lawmakers.

"To appoint Mamin ... as the prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Tokayev's decree read.

