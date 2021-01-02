UrduPoint.com
Man Accidentally Shot Dead During Peaky Blinders Party In Southwestern France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) A man has been accidentally shot dead during a Peaky Blinders fancy dress party held in the southwestern French commune of Monbazillac by one of the guests who carried a hunting shotgun with him and unintentionally fired at his associate, France 3 broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the wounded man died before the ambulance arrived at the scene.

The broadcaster said that the shooter had been detained, and the prosecutors were to decide whether he would remain in custody before the trial.

Peaky Blinders is a television series that portrays the story of a gangster family settled in the central English city of Birmingham. The series came out in 2013.

