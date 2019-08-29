UrduPoint.com
Man Accused Of Pushing German Boy Under Train Suffers From Schizophrenia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Man accused of pushing German boy under train suffers from schizophrenia

An Eritrean man accused of killing an eight-year-old boy by pushing him under a train in Frankfurt last month is suffering from "paranoid schizophrenia", German prosecutors said Thursday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :An Eritrean man accused of killing an eight-year-old boy by pushing him under a train in Frankfurt last month is suffering from "paranoid schizophrenia", German prosecutors said Thursday.

In an attack which horrified Germany at the end of July, prosecutors laid murder and attempted murder charges against the man after a young boy was killed having been pushed in front of a high-speed train in Frankfurt station.

The boy's mother was also allegedly pushed onto the tracks before managed to roll to safety, while a 78-year-old woman was able to resist an attempt to push her onto the platform's stone bed.

According to the public prosecutions office, the 40-year-old suspect, who was remanded in custody, is suffering from "paranoid schizophrenia" and has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

Since his illness was believed to have been acute at the time of the attack, prosecutors believe he had "at least a considerably reduced ability" to control his actions.

The married father-of-three, identified by German media only as Habte A., had been undergoing psychiatric treatment this year, said police in the Swiss canton of Zurich where he lived.

