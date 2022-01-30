UrduPoint.com

Man Accused Of Starting South Africa's Parliament Fire Confesses - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Man Accused of Starting South Africa's Parliament Fire Confesses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) A man accused of starting a fire in South Africa's parliament, who also faces charges of terrorism, has confessed, media report.

Police said during the Saturday hearing that Zandile Mafe, 49, made a full confession after his arrest, The South African reported. Mafe had allegedly made several demands, including that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa resign, and that all poor people receive a grant of about 1,500 South African rand ($99).

During the Saturday hearing, State Prosecutor Mervyn Menigo showed photos of a man who appeared to be Mafe, tearing curtains inside the parliament building in order to use them to set boxes of paper on fire, according to The South African.

The prosecutor said that Mafe had told the police that he started the fire in order to ensure that there is no 2022 State of the Nation Address. Mafe reportedly intends to sue the state for damages.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced that someone was being held for questioning in connection with the major fire that erupted at the parliamentary complex in Cape Town, South Africa on January 2. There were no casualties.

According to the South African parliament, the blaze affected the National and the Old Assembly buildings. A representative of the city hall's security department told Sputnik that two stories of the Nation Assembly building were destroyed by the fire.

