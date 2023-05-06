(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The police in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Region have detained a man, who may be involved in the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"In the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the police detained in hot pursuit a man, who may be involved in blowing up the car carrying Zakhar Prilepin," the ministry's statement read.