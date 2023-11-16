Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Japanese police arrested a man on Thursday after a car crash near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, local media reported.

Video footage showed that a small car had crashed into a fence at an intersection around 100 metres (109 yards) from the embassy.

Media also reported that one police officer was lightly injured.

The footage appeared to show that the car had also crashed through a temporary barrier near the fence.

The man arrested on the spot is a member of a right-wing group and in his 50s, the reports said.

A fire department spokesperson said only that they received "an emergency call (for ambulance) for 3-11 Nibancho, Chiyoda ward came at 11.57 (am)".

Police declined to comment and the Israeli embassy could not be reached.