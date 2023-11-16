Open Menu

Man Arrested After Car Crashes Near Israeli Embassy In Tokyo: Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo: media

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Japanese police arrested a man on Thursday after a car crash near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, local media reported.

Video footage showed that a small car had crashed into a fence at an intersection around 100 metres (109 yards) from the embassy.

Media also reported that one police officer was lightly injured.

The footage appeared to show that the car had also crashed through a temporary barrier near the fence.

The man arrested on the spot is a member of a right-wing group and in his 50s, the reports said.

A fire department spokesperson said only that they received "an emergency call (for ambulance) for 3-11 Nibancho, Chiyoda ward came at 11.57 (am)".

Police declined to comment and the Israeli embassy could not be reached.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Car Man Tokyo Media From

Recent Stories

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

9 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

9 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

9 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

10 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

10 hours ago
Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

10 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

10 hours ago
 HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

10 hours ago
 Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Ston ..

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tou ..

10 hours ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

10 hours ago
 HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World