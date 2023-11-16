Man arrested after car crashes near Israeli embassy in Tokyo

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A Japanese man was arrested on Thursday after crashing a car through a barrier near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo, police said.

Mor Eliyahu, a spokeswoman for the Israeli embassy, told AFP that the incident "is suspected to be a targeted vehicle ramming attack, and it is currently under investigation by local police".

But police made no comment on the possible motives of the local unemployed man who drove his small car through the barrier into a fence at an intersection around 100 metres (yards) from the embassy.

One police officer was slightly injured in the incident late Thursday morning.

"At around 10:55 am, the suspect, driving a minicar, suddenly turned to the left and rammed into a male police officer in his 20s who was patrolling for the Israeli embassy," a police spokesperson told AFP.