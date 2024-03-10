Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into Buckingham Palace Gates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Police officers have arrested a man who crashed a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
The Metropolitan Police said the car "collided with the gates" of the royal residence at 2:30 am (0230 GMT) on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.
Armed officers arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the force said in a statement.
After an assessment he was detained under the Mental Health Act, the force said, but he has since been released on bail and enquiries continue.
The matter is not being treated as terror-related.
Security measures at Buckingham Palace, the British royal family's official residence, are stringent, with the building in the heart of the capital constantly monitored by armed officers.
The palace has faced several break-in attempts in the past.
In September last year, a 25-year-old man was arrested after trying to enter the royal stables.
Ahead of King Charles III's coronation last May, a man was arrested for throwing shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.
The same month, a 43-year-old man was arrested for ramming his car into the gates that guard Downing Street, the residence of Britain's prime minister.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From World
-
Pulisic shoots Milan second, Lecce coach D'Aversa headbutts Verona's Henry6 minutes ago
-
Mbappe on bench again as PSG drop points in draw with Reims6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result7 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results7 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update7 minutes ago
-
Spurs rout Villa in top four battle, Burnley frustrated by West Ham7 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update17 minutes ago
-
Lecce coach D'Aversa headbutts Verona striker Henry27 minutes ago
-
Sleepless Jorgenson savours 'special' Paris-Nice victory27 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update37 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table37 minutes ago
-
Fit-again Shiffrin wins in Are to secure World Cup slalom title1 hour ago