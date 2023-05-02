UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested After Fatal Stabbing In London - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Man Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in London - Police

A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing a woman in south London, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) A man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and killing a woman in south London, the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

"I'd like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest," Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh said.

The 31-year-old woman was found with stab wounds in Stockwell Park Walk in the district of Brixton at around 4 p.m. on Monday. She was pronounced dead after 40 minutes of attempts to resuscitate her.

Police reviewed CCTV from the area and spoke to several witnesses. They believe that the victim was approached from behind and attacked.

The suspect is a 33-year-old man and there is currently no information to suggest that the two knew each other, the police force said. The suspect is in police custody.

