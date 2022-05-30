UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested After Smearing Mona Lisa With Cake At Louvre

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and placed in psychiatric care after he smeared a glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake, prosecutors said Monday, in a purported protest against artists not focusing enough on "the planet".

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A 36-year-old man has been arrested and placed in psychiatric care after he smeared a glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake, prosecutors said Monday, in a purported protest against artists not focusing enough on "the planet".

Officials at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where the enigmatic portrait holds pride of place, declined to comment on the bizarre incident on Sunday, which was captured on several phones and circulated widely on social media.

The treasured work by Leonardo da Vinci, which has been the target of vandalism attempts in the past, was unharmed thanks to its bulletproof glass case.

A Twitter user identified as Lukeee posted a video showing a museum employee wiping a mess off the glass and another showing a man dressed in white being escorted away by security guards.

"A man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa.

Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security," Lukeee wrote.

Speaking French, the man says: "There are people who are destroying the Earth... All artists, think about the Earth. That's why I did this. Think of the planet." No image have emerged showing the actual incident.

An inquiry into "an attempt to vandalise a cultural work" has been opened, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The Mona Lisa has been behind glass since a Bolivian man threw a rock at the painting in December 1956, damaging her left elbow. In 2005, it was placed in a reinforced case that also controls temperature and humidity.

In 2009, a Russian woman threw an empty teacup at the painting, which slightly scratched the case.

The Louvre is the largest museum in the world, housing hundreds of thousands of works that attracted some 10 million visitors a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Protest World Russia Social Media Twitter Paris Man December Women Sunday All Million Housing Employment

Recent Stories

35 beggars detained

35 beggars detained

20 seconds ago
 Nine proclaimed offenders held in crackdown

Nine proclaimed offenders held in crackdown

23 seconds ago
 76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

24 seconds ago
 Commissioner distributes 200 wheelchairs among dis ..

Commissioner distributes 200 wheelchairs among disabled persons

26 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journal ..

Islamabad High Court seeks suggestion from journalists' bodies

4 minutes ago
 Mother, son electrocuted

Mother, son electrocuted

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.