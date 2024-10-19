Open Menu

Man Arrested After Throwing Suspected Petrol Bombs At Japan Ruling Party HQ: Media

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) A man was arrested in Tokyo after throwing several suspected petrol bombs at the ruling party headquarters Saturday morning, Japanese media said, just over a week before a general election.

Public broadcaster NHK said the five or six Molotov cocktail-like objects hit a riot police vehicle, but the fire was soon extinguished and no one was injured. Police were unable to immediately confirm the reports to AFP.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, also tried to drive his car into the grounds of the prime minister's office but was blocked by a fence, NHK said.

He then reportedly tried to throw what appeared to be a smoke bomb but was stopped by police officers on the scene, who detained him.

The man was arrested on the spot on suspicion of obstructing public order, according to the reports citing police.

"The motives of the perpetrator are not known, but free speech must not be silenced by violence, and I am outraged by this act, as elections which are the very foundation of democracy are under way," said Hiroshi Moriyama, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), according to media.

The incident took place shortly before 6 am (2100 GMT Friday), the reports said.

