Man Arrested at New York Airport While Attempting to Travel to Join Taliban - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The US authorities arrested a man at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Friday as he attempted to travel to join the Taliban in Afghanistan, media reported.

The authorities arrested the man, a US citizen whose identity has not yet been revealed, on charges of terrorism for allegedly attempting to join the Taliban, ABC news reported citing a law enforcement official.

The man was attempting to board a flight to Pakistan when the authorities stepped in to prevent him to travel, the report said.

The man is expected to make appearance in a US Federal court later on Friday, the report added.