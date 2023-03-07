UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Attempting To Open Emergency Exit Mid-Flight To Boston - US Attorney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A resident of Massachusetts has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and for attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck, the US Attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, was arrested Sunday evening at Boston's Logan International Airport after the pilots of the United Airlines jet made an emergency landing once the flight attendants alerted them of the risk to the flight.

Torres is being charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

Court documents show that a flight attendant witnessed Torres near an aircraft door that had been disarmed and believed Torres had tampered with the locking mechanism, the release said.

Shortly after the attendant approached Torres, he allegedly attempted to stab an attendant in the neck with a broken spoon, the release also said.

A court hearing has been scheduled for March 9, the release added.

If convicted of the charges, Torres faces up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, according to the release

