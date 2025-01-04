Man Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Liam Payne: Argentine Police
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Argentine police on Friday arrested one of the two men accused of supplying drugs to British singer Liam Payne before he fell to his death from his third-floor hotel room in Buenos Aires.
Braian Paiz, who is accused of having supplied cocaine to Payne, is one of five defendants indicted in connection with the death of the 31-year-old former One Direction pop star in October.
Three of the five were charged with manslaughter and the other two with supplying illegal drugs, prosecutors said earlier this week.
Prosecutors said Payne had consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling to his death from the balcony of his room at the Casa Sur Hotel.
Paiz, 24, is accused of supplying Payne with drugs two days before his death.
His home has been searched, police sources said.
In November, Paiz denied in a television interview having given drugs to Payne, although he said that he met the pop star and spent time with him at his hotel.
Paiz denied taking money for the drugs, but the judge in the case said evidence suggested he had been paid.
Payne had spoken publicly about struggling with substance abuse and coping with fame from an early age.
His death prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates and fans, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer their condolences.
One of the highest-grossing live acts in the world in the 2010s, One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.
Payne enjoyed some solo success before his career stalled.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon minister says working to 'resolve' Syria's new entry restrictions3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Super Cup result4 minutes ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats4 minutes ago
-
Trump-backed Republican Johnson elected speaker of US House4 minutes ago
-
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for supplying drugs to Liam Payne: Argentine police4 minutes ago
-
Judge to sentence Trump before inauguration in hush money case4 minutes ago
-
Musk projects his hard-right influence in Europe4 minutes ago
-
Man Utd's fresh start turns sour on Ratcliffe's watch24 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour The Sentry scores24 minutes ago
-
Football: Copa del Rey result8 hours ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel8 hours ago