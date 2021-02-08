UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested In Berlin After Detonating Bomb In Courtyard Of Residential Building

Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A 29-year-old man was arrested in Berlin after he had detonated a bomb in a courtyard of a residential building; another nine improvised explosive devices were found in his apartment, the Prosecutor General's Office of Berlin said on Monday.

"After the detonation of an explosive device on February 4 in the courtyard of a residential building in Schoeneberg in Berlin, a warrant was issued for the arrest of a 29-year-old man for various violations of the explosives law. Another 9 homemade bombs were found in his apartment," the office said in a statement on Twitter.

The second detainee at the scene of the explosion was released after a search in his apartment.

Earlier, the Berlin police said that two men had been detained in the evening on February 4, they were suspected of involvement in the explosion in the courtyard of a residential building. During a search in the courtyard, a second explosive device was found. Suspicious chemicals were also found in the house of one of those detained. The investigation is being conducted in all directions, the city police said.

