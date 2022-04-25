UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested In London After Four People Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Man arrested in London after four people found dead

British police on Monday said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three women and a man were found dead at a property in south London

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :British police on Monday said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three women and a man were found dead at a property in south London.

Officers forced entry to a residential address in Bermondsey, in the Southwark area of the capital, after reports of a disturbance at about 1:40 am (0040 GMT).

"Inside the house they made a dreadful discovery of four people who had been stabbed," Colin Wingrove, a police detective, told reporters.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, all four people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

" Wingrove said the three women were believed to be in their 30s, 40s, and mid-60s, while the male victim was also thought to be in his mid-60s. The man arrested was in his late 20s.

"At this early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," he added.

"We believe that all those involved may have been known to each other."Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The man arrested was taken into custody at a south London police station.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station London Man Male May Women All

Recent Stories

Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at St ..

Iraqi Presidential Election, Gov't Formation at Standstill - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Industrial unit preparing substandard oil/Ghee rai ..

Industrial unit preparing substandard oil/Ghee raided

1 minute ago
 Beijing Tightens Preventive Measures Amid Rising C ..

Beijing Tightens Preventive Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

1 minute ago
 Sino-EU Relations Challenging as China is Both Par ..

Sino-EU Relations Challenging as China is Both Partner, Systemic Rival - Von der ..

4 minutes ago
 OCAC confirms ample fuel supply in country

OCAC confirms ample fuel supply in country

4 minutes ago
 12 booked for water theft

12 booked for water theft

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.