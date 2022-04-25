Man arrested in London after four people found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :British police on Monday said a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after three women and a man were found dead at a property in south London.

Officers forced entry to a residential address in Bermondsey, in the Southwark area of the capital, after reports of a disturbance at about 1:40 am (0040 GMT).

"Inside the house they made a dreadful discovery of four people who had been stabbed," Colin Wingrove, a police detective, told reporters.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, all four people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

" Wingrove said the three women were believed to be in their 30s, 40s, and mid-60s, while the male victim was also thought to be in his mid-60s. The man arrested was in his late 20s.

"At this early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," he added.

"We believe that all those involved may have been known to each other."Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The man arrested was taken into custody at a south London police station.