Man Arrested in London for Trying to Get Inside Parliament - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Police in London arrested a man who was trying to enter the Houses of Parliament by car, British media reported on Tuesday.

The man in a blue Jaguar car was spotted near the main gate of Westminster, the Sun tabloid said.

"At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster.

A male inside the vehicle was detained before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act," the police was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage. The incident is not considered a terrorist act.

Earlier in the day, the UK Parliament voted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial COVID-19 plan, which entails the introduction of vaccine passports to access some public facilities.