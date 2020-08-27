UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested In UK Over War Crimes Allegedly Committed During Liberian Civil Wars - Police

Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:42 PM

A 45-year-old man was arrested in southeast London on Thursday on suspicions of war crimes committed during the conflicts that ravaged Liberia between 1989 and 2003, the London Metropolitan Police has confirmed

"Officers from the Met Police War Crimes Team have today, Thursday 27 August, arrested a man on suspicion of war crimes, contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001," the official statement said.

According to the Police, the arrest follows an allegation of offenses relating to the first and second Liberian Civil Wars, between 1989 and 2003.

The unnamed man has been taking into custody at a central London police station, while inquiries are ongoing and officers are conducting a search of an address in a south-east residential area in the capital city.

Over 250,000 people are thought to have been killed in the two civil wars that erupted in the West African country between 1989 and 2003.

