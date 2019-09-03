UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested In US On Possession Of Explosive Devices Amid Labor Day Preparations- Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:30 AM

Man Arrested in US on Possession of Explosive Devices Amid Labor Day Preparations- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) A man from the northeastern US state of New Jersey was arrested and charged by police in connection with destructive devices that were found in the city of South Plainfield ahead of the city's Labor Day parade.

On Monday, police found small explosive devices on a property near the parade route.

Although there was no indication that the man was intending to plant the devices on the path of the parade, law enforcement decided to cancel the parade as a precautionary measure.

According to the police, as cited by the CBS news outlet, Thomas Kaiser, 55, was arrested and charged on Monday with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose.

