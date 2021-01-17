UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested In Washington DC Amid Inauguration Fears Released - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:20 AM

Man Arrested in Washington DC Amid Inauguration Fears Released - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The man who was arrested in Washington DC after police found out that he did not have proper documentation for his firearm has been released, The Washington Post reports.

According to US media reports, late on Friday, Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man in downtown Washington DC armed with at least one firearm. The man, identified as Wesley Allen Beeler, 31, stopped his pick-up truck near a police vehicle checkpoint, north of the Capitol building. When asked if he was carrying any weapons, the man mentioned having a Glock semi-automatic pistol. Police confiscated the weapon, as well as shotgun shells and a handgun magazine found in Beeler's truck.

Beeler was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license and for possession of an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

According to The Washington Post, at a Saturday hearing the US attorney's office for the District asked a judge to issue a stay-away order and Beeler was released on personal recognizance.

"It was an honest mistake," Beeler said after being released on Saturday, as quoted by the newspaper. He said he forgot that his firearm was in his truck when he left his home in Virginia, where he has a license to carry firearms.

Beeler said he has been working as an overnight hired security in downtown Washington, guarding media equipment.

"I pulled up to a checkpoint after getting lost in D.C. because I'm a country boy," he said, as quoted by The Washington Post. "I showed them the inauguration badge that was given to me."

According to Beeler, he was given a credential by his employer, MVP Protective Services, and it had previously been enough to navigate Washington DC. However, US Capitol Police said that the Virginia man was not authorized to enter the restricted area in Washington DC with the credential he presented.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Washington Vehicle Man Virginia Post Media Weapon

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

6 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

8 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

7 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

7 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

7 hours ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.