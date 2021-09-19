UrduPoint.com

Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal Of Entry Without Health Pass In France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 01:00 PM

Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) A man shot and lightly injured two security guards after being refused entry to a park in the town of Chambéry, in southeastern France, in the absence of a health pass, local media reported.

The park was hosting Odysséa, a charity race to support people with breast cancer, according to the France Bleu broadcaster.

The man, who is said to be in his fifties, fled the scene but was chased by the race participants and eventually arrested by the police, the broadcaster reported. The attacked is believed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

The town's mayor, Thierry Repentin, condemned this instance "of incredible violence" and wished the two injured guards a speedy recovery.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting on August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, all public events attended by over 50 people and long-distance trains.

Related Topics

Injured Police France Man July August Breast Cancer Media All Race

Recent Stories

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sun ..

Indian Premier League to be played in UAE from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.11 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

5 hours ago
 CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.