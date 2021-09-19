Man Attacks Guards Over Refusal of Entry Without Health Pass in France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) A man shot and lightly injured two security guards after being refused entry to a park in the town of Chambéry, in southeastern France, in the absence of a health pass, local media reported.

The park was hosting Odysséa, a charity race to support people with breast cancer, according to the France Bleu broadcaster.

The man, who is said to be in his fifties, fled the scene but was chased by the race participants and eventually arrested by the police, the broadcaster reported. The attacked is believed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

The town's mayor, Thierry Repentin, condemned this instance "of incredible violence" and wished the two injured guards a speedy recovery.

In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting on August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, all public events attended by over 50 people and long-distance trains.