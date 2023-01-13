UrduPoint.com

Man Attacks Hungarian Policemen With Knife, Leaving 2 Injured, 1 Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Man Attacks Hungarian Policemen With Knife, Leaving 2 Injured, 1 Killed

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A man in Budapest wounded three police officers with a knife, one of whom died in the hospital, Hungarian police said on Friday.

"On January 12, 2023 at 22:11 (21:11 GMT), the Dispatch Center of the National Police Headquarters received a report that in the XI district of Budapest in an apartment building on Lepke Street, a man living there had knocked out the door of one of the neighboring apartments and wanted to enter the apartment. The police officers who arrived in increased numbers took action against the man, and then he attacked the uniformed officers.

The attacker stabbed three policemen and fled to the street, where he was arrested after one of the patrolmen shot him in the leg after firing a warning shot," the statement said.

It added that the ambulance staff who arrived at the scene took police officers and the attacker to the hospital. One policeman died in the hospital because of serious injuries, the statement said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told local media on Friday that the government would help the family of the officer who was killed.

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Police Died Budapest Man January Family Media Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

3 hours ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

14 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.