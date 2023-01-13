Man Attacks Hungarian Policemen With Knife, Leaving 2 Injured, 1 Killed

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) A man in Budapest wounded three police officers with a knife, one of whom died in the hospital, Hungarian police said on Friday.

"On January 12, 2023 at 22:11 (21:11 GMT), the Dispatch Center of the National Police Headquarters received a report that in the XI district of Budapest in an apartment building on Lepke Street, a man living there had knocked out the door of one of the neighboring apartments and wanted to enter the apartment. The police officers who arrived in increased numbers took action against the man, and then he attacked the uniformed officers.

The attacker stabbed three policemen and fled to the street, where he was arrested after one of the patrolmen shot him in the leg after firing a warning shot," the statement said.

It added that the ambulance staff who arrived at the scene took police officers and the attacker to the hospital. One policeman died in the hospital because of serious injuries, the statement said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told local media on Friday that the government would help the family of the officer who was killed.