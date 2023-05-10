Man Attacks Kindergarten With Knife in Poland, Killing Teacher, Injuring 9 More - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A kindergarten teacher has been killed and nine people have been injured as a result of a knife attack at a day care center in central Poland, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man attacked the facility with a knife in the Polish village of Tomislawice, killing his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend, Poland's PAP news agency reported, adding that unrequited love might be the motive for the crime.

Five people were hospitalized with knife wounds, with four others receiving on-site assistance, PAP added.

The attacker was arrested by the police at his home an hour after committing the crime.

As many as 13 people were in the day care facility when the attack took place, according to the Polish news agency.