Man Attacks People in Sweden, 8 People Injured in Suspected 'Terrorist Attack' - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A man with a cold weapon attacked people in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda, eight people were injured in an alleged "terrorist attack", Agence France-Presse reported, citing police.

The attacker, who was about 20 years old, was neutralized, the agency said.

At the same time, Reuters reported that the attacker had been detained.