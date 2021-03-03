UrduPoint.com
Man Attacks People In Sweden, 8 People Injured In Suspected 'Terrorist Attack' - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) A man with a cold weapon attacked people in the Swedish municipality of Vetlanda, eight people were injured in an alleged "terrorist attack", Agence France-Presse reported, citing police.

The attacker, who was about 20 years old, was neutralized, the agency said.

At the same time, Reuters reported that the attacker had been detained.

