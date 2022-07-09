Man Attacks People With Knife in Shanghai Hospital, Leaving 4 People Injured - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) A man attacked people with a knife at a hospital in Shanghai on Saturday, with four people injured, the Huangpu District Public Security Department said.

On Saturday at 11:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT), the police were informed of an attack at Ruijin Hospital.

Police officers arrived on the scene promptly and found a man with a knife, holding people hostage in the outpatient department of the hospital.

Police officers have opened fire and wounded the assailant when he attempted to injure one of the hostages. Four injured people have received the necessary medical treatment, with their lives being not in danger.

The perpetrator has been detained, his motives are yet unknown.