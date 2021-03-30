UrduPoint.com
Man Barricades Himself In Moscow Suburb, Opens Fire On Security Officers - Emergencies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

A man has barricaded himself in a cottage house in the Moscow Region's Mytishchi, he has opened fire on staffers of the Russian National Guard, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) A man has barricaded himself in a cottage house in the Moscow Region's Mytishchi, he has opened fire on staffers of the Russian National Guard, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A man has barricaded himself in a house in the Novyye Veshki townhouse village, he has opened fire on people who are staffers of the National Guard, according to preliminary information," the spokesman said.

The area around the house has been cordoned off.

"The house from where he is shooting is surrounded, no one was injured," the spokesman added.

More Stories From World

