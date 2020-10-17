UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Beheaded Near Paris, Police Kill Suspect - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Man Beheaded Near Paris, Police Kill Suspect - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A man was beheaded on Friday near Paris, and the French police shot dead a suspect shortly afterward, media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a man was beheaded near an educational facility at 5 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), and the counter-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office is investigating the incident.

The Parisien newspaper said that the victim was a teacher and the suspect was a parent of one of the students. The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

According to BFMTV, citing the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron is on his way to the Interior Ministry's response center in Val-d'Oise following the incident.

Several high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Jean Castex, have arrived at the site of the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Paris Man SITE Media P

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

18 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

1 hour ago

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police fun ..

27 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 hour ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

1 hour ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.