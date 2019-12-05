UrduPoint.com
Man Burnt To Death In Freak Accident At Lagos Church

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Man burnt to death in freak accident at Lagos church

A man was burnt to death on Thursday after a pastor mistook petrol for water during a healing service in Lagos, the emergency services said

Lagos (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was burnt to death on Thursday after a pastor mistook petrol for water during a healing service in Lagos, the emergency services said.

"The pastor picked a keg believing it contained water not knowing it was filled with petrol," said Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency.

"In the process of emptying the contents on the man, a lit candle nearby sparked fire that engulfed both of them," Farinloye told AFP.

The church fire in the Baruwa area in the north of the sprawling city spread to nearby oil pipelines, which burst into flames, he added.

"We have recovered the body of a man. He was burned beyond recognition, while another person (the pastor) was injured with severe burns," Farinloye said.

The head of Lagos state emergency service LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident, adding that operations were under way to extinguish the pipeline blaze.

"We are responding quickly to put out the fire. Only one body has been recovered, while the other person who was injured is receiving treatment," he added.

