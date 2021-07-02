MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) London police have charged a 23 year old man following a recent attack in St James's Park, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

The police did not specify the incident, but it likely refers to the reported attack on Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, which took place in the central London park on June 27.

"Lewis Hughes, 23 (21.07.97) of Wigton Way, Romford was charged with common assault on the evening of Thursday, 1 July. He was charged by postal requisition and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 30 July," the police said in a statement.

Police officers learned on the evening of June 27 that a man was accosted by a group of men.

They were prompt to check the victim's welfare and make sure he hadn't suffered any injuries.

The police subsequently reviewed video footage that went viral on the internet after the incident and referred the case to the Public Order Crime Team, the statement read, adding that inquiries continue.

The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday that Hughes, an estate agent, was fired after his boss saw the video of him attacking the chief medical officer. The bully also offered his apologies through The Sun, saying "I absolutely apologise for any upset I caused."