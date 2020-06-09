Man Charged in Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Arson - US Department of Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) A man was charged with aiding and abetting arson at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a Federal criminal complaint against BRANDEN MICHAEL WOLFE, 23, charging him with aiding and abetting arson at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct," the DoJ said on its website.

"WOLFE will make his initial appearance on June 9, 2020, at 1 p.

m. before Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota," it said.

Earlier reports said protesters burned the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct.

African American man George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.