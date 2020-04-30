UrduPoint.com
Man Charged In Mosque Arson Attack To Appear In US Court On Thursday - Justice Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) A Missouri man facing charges for allegedly trying to burn down a mosque will appear in court on Thursday, the US Justice Department said in a statement.

"Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was charged by a Federal complaint with maliciously damaging a building by means of a fire," the release said on Wednesday.

"Proffitt will appear in court on April 30, 2020, for his initial appearance in front of US Magistrate Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni."

On April 24, a fire was discovered at The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, the release said, where security footage caught the suspect lighting the fire.

According to the release, the video allegedly shows the suspect throwing multiple objects through a glass window. The suspect then entered the center and set off a fire, according to the release.

