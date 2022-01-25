UrduPoint.com

Man Charged In US-Canada Human Smuggling Scheme Released - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Man Charged in US-Canada Human Smuggling Scheme Released - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A Florida resident charged in a lethal migrant smuggling operation at the US-Canada border was released from jail by a judge in Minnesota, the CBC reported.

Steve Shand, of Deltona, Florida, was arrested and charged after law enforcement picked up seven people near the US border last week, the report said on Monday. Four other people found dead in a field in Manitoba are thought to have been a part of the group, the report added.

Law enforcement began a search on both sides of the border and RCMP officers found the bodies of a man, a woman and a baby on the Canadian side of the border.

A further search yielded the body of a male teenager. It appears that they died from exposure to the cold weather.

Investigators said the victims are believed to be from India and were part of a larger group of Indian migrants who were attempting to enter the United States by way of Canada. US Justice Department officials say the victims are probably tied to a larger human smuggling operation.

Related Topics

India Dead Weather Canada Jail Died Man Male Florida United States Border Women From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

12 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

12 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

12 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

12 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

12 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.