UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of BLM Activist In London - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:46 PM

Man Charged With Attempted Murder of BLM Activist in London - Police

One of five suspects arrested in connection with the attack on Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, 27, in London has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Met Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) One of five suspects arrested in connection with the attack on Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, 27, in London has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Met Police.

"On Friday, 28 May, four [suspects] [A, C, D and E] were released on bail until a date in late June. The fifth male, [B] Cameron Deriggs, 18 (13.01.

03) of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder," the police said on Friday.

Deriggs remains in custody and will appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.

Johnson was shot in London's Southwark in the early hours of May 23. She is currently in a critical condition in hospital. Johnson was a prominent figure in last year's protests in London and other UK cities as part of the global Black Lives Matter movement inspired by the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police London Male George Minneapolis United Kingdom May June 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

245,407 people vaccinated

2 minutes ago

PFUJ, HRCP, PBC term proposed media ordinance an a ..

52 minutes ago

Increased revenue to unleash a new era of developm ..

56 minutes ago

Last All Day, Music All the Way – Introducing th ..

1 hour ago

IGP for extending 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.