Man Charged With Attempted Murder of BLM Activist in London - Police

One of five suspects arrested in connection with the attack on Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, 27, in London has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Met Police

"On Friday, 28 May, four [suspects] [A, C, D and E] were released on bail until a date in late June. The fifth male, [B] Cameron Deriggs, 18 (13.01.

03) of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder," the police said on Friday.

Deriggs remains in custody and will appear at the Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.

Johnson was shot in London's Southwark in the early hours of May 23. She is currently in a critical condition in hospital. Johnson was a prominent figure in last year's protests in London and other UK cities as part of the global Black Lives Matter movement inspired by the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.