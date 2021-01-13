UrduPoint.com


Man Charged With Breaching US Capitol Takes Own Life - Reports

Wed 13th January 2021

Man Charged With Breaching US Capitol Takes Own Life - Reports

A man from the US state of Georgia has taken his own life after being charged with storming the Capitol last week, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) A man from the US state of Georgia has taken his own life after being charged with storming the Capitol last week, media reported.

Christopher Stanton Georgia died by suicide in his home on Saturday, according to the NBC 11Alive channel, which cited the Fulton county medical examiner.

The man reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his chest. Police officers retrieved two rifles from his home. Police records obtained by the AJC daily showed that his body was found in the basement.

The 53-year-old is said to have been charged with trying to "enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds" and violating the curfew that was announced in a bid to stop the rioting.

Georgia's death reportedly coincided with that of DC police officer Howard Liebengood, who was confirmed by his family to have died by suicide on Saturday.

Liebengood was on-duty at the Capitol when thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters flooded the grounds as the Congress was verifying Joe Biden's presidential election win.

