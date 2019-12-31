(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A man has been charged with criminal damage after vandalizing Pablo Picasso's "Bust of a Woman " at the Tate Modern gallery in London , British police told media on Tuesday.

The incident happened Saturday and the charges were pressed Monday but the media have only just been notified. The ITV news channel said the $26 million painting was allegedly ripped.

"Shakeel Massey, 20, from north-west London, has been charged with criminal damage," a Metropolitan Police spokesman was quoted as saying.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until January 30 when he will be brought before Inner London Crown Court. No motive for the crime was given.

The masterpiece was created in Paris in the final days of the German occupation in May 1944 and portrays photographer and poet Dora Maar, with whom Picasso had a complicated relationship.

The art gallery has taken the painting off display and is reportedly assessing the extent of the damage. The work is from a private collection and has been on a long-term loan since 2011.