UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Charged With Damaging Picasso's Painting At London's Tate Gallery - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:11 PM

Man Charged With Damaging Picasso's Painting at London's Tate Gallery - Police

A man has been charged with criminal damage after vandalizing Pablo Picasso's "Bust of a Woman" at the Tate Modern gallery in London, British police told media on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A man has been charged with criminal damage after vandalizing Pablo Picasso's "Bust of a Woman" at the Tate Modern gallery in London, British police told media on Tuesday.

The incident happened Saturday and the charges were pressed Monday but the media have only just been notified. The ITV news channel said the $26 million painting was allegedly ripped.

"Shakeel Massey, 20, from north-west London, has been charged with criminal damage," a Metropolitan Police spokesman was quoted as saying.

The suspect has been remanded in custody until January 30 when he will be brought before Inner London Crown Court. No motive for the crime was given.

The masterpiece was created in Paris in the final days of the German occupation in May 1944 and portrays photographer and poet Dora Maar, with whom Picasso had a complicated relationship.

The art gallery has taken the painting off display and is reportedly assessing the extent of the damage. The work is from a private collection and has been on a long-term loan since 2011.

Related Topics

Loan Police German London Paris Man Shakeel January May Criminals Women Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

22 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority ordered to improve on ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly, Senate to meet on Wednesday

5 minutes ago

Special PIA flight brings back 113 illegal Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Hopes to See Country's New Gove ..

5 minutes ago

Five Hyderabad Electric Supply Company employees i ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.