Man Charged With Murder in Connection With 2017 Killing of Two Indiana Teens - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) An arrest has been made in connection with the 2017 double murder of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said on Monday.

"The arrest of Richard M. Allen of Delphi on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to the conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation," Carter said in a press conference.

Allen was charged in connection with the deaths of 13-year old Abigail Williams and 14-year old Liberty German, whose bodies were discovered near a hiking trail in Indiana.

The case garnered particular attention due to a recording recovered from German's smartphone, which captured both the image and voice of the suspected killer.

Carter declined to provide details about the case in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Police will continue investigating to make sure anyone who may have participated in the murders is held accountable, Carter said.

The probable cause affidavit against Allen will remain under seal at this time, Carter added.